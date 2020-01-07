Michigan astronaut takes meteor shower photo from space

HOUSTON, Tex. (WLNS) - NASA will honor the first class of astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program on Friday.

After completing more than two years of basic training, these candidates will become eligible for spaceflight which can include assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the Moon and missions to Mars.

The class includes 11 NASA candidates, as well as two Canadian Space Agency candidates who were all selected in 2017.

The NASA candidates were chosen from a record-setting pool of more than 18,000 applicants.

At the ceremony, each candidate will receive an astronaut pin, marking their graduation from basic training and their eligibility to be selected to fly in space.