Michigan astronaut takes meteor shower photo from space

Photo: Christina Koch Twitter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Astronaut Christina Koch got an out-of-this-world photo of the first meteor shower of the decade.

The photo was taken from the International Space Station and also features the northern lights.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids and has already set two records during this mission: the first-ever all female spacewalk as well as setting a record for women for longest time in space.

