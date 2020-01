KYIV, Ukraine (WLNS) - U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets, according to CBS News.

U.S. intelligence picked up signals of a radar being turned on, sources told CBS News. U.S. satellites also detected two surface-to-air missile launches, which happened shortly before the plane exploded, CBS News was told.

An initial Iranian investigative report says the crew of a Ukrainian jetliner never made a radio call for help and was trying to turn back for the airport when the burning plane went down.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said it considered a missile strike as one of several possible theories for the crash, despite Iran’s denials.

The official, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that investigators were following up on unconfirmed reports that fragments of a Russian-made Tor surface-to-air missile, a system used by Iran, had been found near where the plane, a Boeing 737-800, came down.