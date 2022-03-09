LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled their homes after Russia’s invasion. The United Nations reports that a majority of them are now in Poland.

It just so happens, a group of Michigan State University students is also in Poland. They didn’t go there specifically to help Ukrainian refugees, but that’s exactly what they ended up doing.

MSU students, Jared Pazner, Darren Hollander, and Tamara Hyman, were among students from across the country who took a week-long trip to Poland through the university’s Chabad Jewish Student Center.

The MSU students said this is a trip they’ll never forget.

They went to learn about the history of the Jewish people.

“Concentration camps we’re visiting, extermination camps we’re visiting, other important sites,” said Hyman.

They went to see history but never thought they’d be a part of history as well.

The students visited the Yeshiva in Lublin. It was once the largest Jewish educational institution in the world. When they arrived, they were met with a surprise.

“We literally had no clue that a refugee center was in that basement,” Hyman said.

The students said they were shocked by the amount of donations they saw. But, the center ran out of food. So, the group sprung into action.

“Raised money between ourselves and then we decided to go on social media to reach out to friends to groups and other kids on campuses,” Pazner said.

Pazner said they raised $3,000 in just an hour. All that money went to purchase boxes and boxes of food for Ukrainian refugees.

The MSU students said at a time when Ukrainian people have lost so much, they hope their good deed is giving them hope.

“I hope to give them a sense of being human and that people are there for them,” Hollander said.