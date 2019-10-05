NASA schedules first all-female spacewalk for later this month

In this photo made available by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on Sept. 29, 2019, Christina H. Koch, left, and Meir greet each other after Meir’s arrival on the International Space Station. On Friday, Sept. 4, 2019, NASA announced that the International Space Station’s two women will pair up for a spacewalk on Oct. 21 to plug in new batteries. (NASA via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WLNS/AP) — The first all-female spacewalk is scheduled for October 21st.



NASA made the announcement Friday that Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will pair up for a spacewalk.



The announcement comes six months after a suit-sizing flap led to a cancellation.



Koch was supposed to do a spacewalk with another female crewmate in March. NASA had to scrap the plan just a few days before because there wasn’t enough time to get a second medium-size spacesuit ready. The second medium was put together on board in June.

Spacesuits Prepped for Upcoming Spacewalks #DYK spacesuits are personalized spacecraft? NASA Astronauts have been busy getting each component of their suits fitted in preparation for a suite of 10 spacewalks outside the International Space Station. Here’s why it’s critical that one size does not fit all: https://go.nasa.gov/31O4sXt Posted by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday, October 4, 2019

The two astronauts will venture outside of the International Space Station to plug in new, upgraded batteries for the solar power system.



Koch, an electrical engineer, is more than 200 days into an approximately 300-day mission, which will set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Meir, a marine biologist arrived at the orbiting lab this week.



NASA’s deputy chief astronaut Megan McArthur told reporters the all-female spacewalk will be a milestone.



Since the world’s first spacewalk in 1965, only 14 women have done them, versus 213 men, according to NASA.

LIVE: From NASA's Johnson Space Center, experts discuss the upcoming record pace of 10 spacewalks for the astronauts on… Posted by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday, October 4, 2019

There are 11 spacewalks coming up in the next few months, 10 are U.S. and one Russian.