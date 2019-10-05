NASA schedules first all-female spacewalk for later this month

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WLNS/AP) — The first all-female spacewalk is scheduled for October 21st.
NASA made the announcement Friday that Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will pair up for a spacewalk.
The announcement comes six months after a suit-sizing flap led to a cancellation.
Koch was supposed to do a spacewalk with another female crewmate in March. NASA had to scrap the plan just a few days before because there wasn’t enough time to get a second medium-size spacesuit ready. The second medium was put together on board in June.
The two astronauts will venture outside of the International Space Station to plug in new, upgraded batteries for the solar power system.
Koch, an electrical engineer, is more than 200 days into an approximately 300-day mission, which will set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman. Meir, a marine biologist arrived at the orbiting lab this week.
NASA’s deputy chief astronaut Megan McArthur told reporters the all-female spacewalk will be a milestone.
Since the world’s first spacewalk in 1965, only 14 women have done them, versus 213 men, according to NASA.
There are 11 spacewalks coming up in the next few months, 10 are U.S. and one Russian.