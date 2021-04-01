New GOP-led voting restrictions pick up speed in Texas

Former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks against new proposed voting restrictions at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Republicans are setting out to begin passing sweeping new voting restrictions in America’s biggest red state.

A bill the state Senate was debating early Thursday morning included reduced options to cast ballots, limits on polling hours and more power to partisan poll watchers.

It comes after an elections overhaul was signed into law last week in Georgia, where opponents have already filed lawsuits and are calling for boycotts of corporations that are silent on restrictive voting measures.

A vote was expected late Wednesday. A similar measure in the House chamber could advance toward a full vote as soon as Thursday.