Officials: The greatest risk to U.S. mineral supplies

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the White House's coronavirus task force held a briefing about coronavirus.

President Donald Trump said that members of his administration’s coronavirus task force would be meeting with Congress to discuss a payroll tax cut relief and relief for hourly workers.

“We are going to be asking tomorrow, we’re seeing the Senate. We’re going to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, everybody discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief,” Trump told reporters at a briefing Monday.

“We’re also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a paycheck,” he added.

Trump added that he is working with leaders in the cruise ship and airline industry “very strongly” for potential relief from coronavirus-related losses.

“We want people to travel to certain locations and not to other locations at this moment,” he said. “We’re working with the industries.”

Trump also said the administration is in communication with the hotel industry, saying that “some places actually will do very well,” but others may not.

“The risk of contracting the coronavirus to the American public remains low and the risk of serious disease among the American public also remains low,” said Vice President Pence. The Vice President recommended members of the public go to coronavirus.gov for further information.

Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Monday that he does not know whether President Trump had been tested for the coronavirus, even though Trump has been in contact with individuals who have been in close proximity to people diagnosed with the virus.

“Let me be sure to get you the answer to that. I really don’t know the answer to the question, but we’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,” Pence said.

Pence said that he has not been tested for coronavirus. Trump was also asked the same question, but he didn’t answer as he left the White House press briefing room.

Vice President Mike Pence provided updates on the Grand Princess cruise ship during Monday's White House coronavirus briefing.

The ship docked in the afternoon in Oakland at a commercial dock, he said, and the 25 children aboard are “all healthy.”

The 21 people who have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus “are being dealt with in proper isolation.”

By the end of Monday, Pence said, they hope to begin to disembark California residents to Travis Air Force Base.

The US has made arrangements with Canada and the United Kingdom to take their nations’ passengers back through charter flights, he said, and tomorrow, remaining passengers “will be transported again through carefully controlled environments to military bases in Georgia and Texas,” where they will be tested, isolated and quarantined as appropriate.

He expressed appreciation to the governors of California, Georgia, and Texas for “strong cooperation.”

Pence also said he will be meeting with hospital and health insurance CEOs on Tuesday.

Wall Street is reeling and millions of Americans are worried after the worst day on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow fell more than 2,000 close to 8% based largely on concern over the coronavirus.

The U.S. death toll rose to 26 and several members of Congress are in self-quarantine after possible exposure.

In Italy, travel restrictions have been placed on the entire country of 60 million people. In addition, there will be no public gatherings and no public sporting events. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte directly told his people to "stay at home."