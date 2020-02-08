BANNING, CA. (WLNS) – One of only two worldwide plants that manufactures materials used to make vinyl records suffers “catastrophic damage” in a massive fire.
Apollo Masters Corp. supplies the lacquer used for making master discs which are then used to create vinyl records.
The company confirmed the “devastating fire” in a statement posted to its official website.
Apollo Masters Corp. and MDC in Japan were the only two plants that made the necessary lacquers for vinyl records, according to Billboard.
This incident comes as a difficult blow to the booming vinyl record industry. Billboard reported just last month that 26% of all physical albums sold in the U.S. in 2019 were vinyl.
One of only two plants in the world vital to the production of vinyl records has burned down
BANNING, CA. (WLNS) – One of only two worldwide plants that manufactures materials used to make vinyl records suffers “catastrophic damage” in a massive fire.