One of only two plants in the world vital to the production of vinyl records has burned down

GOTHAM, DC Universe (WLNS) - The cinematic world of DC presents a twisted tale with Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

A deadly combination of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra “Cass” Cain team up to take on a nefariously narcissistic villain, his zealous right-hand, and Gotham thugs.

The R-rated Warner Bros. Pictures film directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson is the latest in a long legacy of female teams within the DC Universe.

From Sensation Comics #1 and the introduction of Wonder Woman all the way to Barbara Gordon's Batgirl, the ferocious Amanda Waller and the model-turned-vigilante Vixen.

DC also features anti-heroes like Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Harley Quinn and lesser known foes like Livewire, Tarantula and Duela Dent.

Jack Kirby is one of comics' most iconic creators and in 1972 he crafted one of the most powerful super-teams of all time in the Female Furies.

DC superhero movies pay homage to the heroines who have come before while blazing a trail into the future.

After an explosive breakup with the Joker, Birds of Prey centers around Harley Quinn and opens nationwide on Friday, February 7th.