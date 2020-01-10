Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dies at 67

Neil Peart, the legendary Rush drummer, has died at age 67 after a battle with brain cancer according to a family spokesman.
Peart died in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday after a battling brain cancer for several years, the spokesman, Elliot Mintz, told CNN.
Peart joined the Canadian band in 1974, and together Rush went on to sell millions of records and develop a massive, dedicated fan base.
Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
The band confirmed Peart’s death on Twitter on Friday, saying their “friend, soul brother and band mate” had been fighting glioblastoma for three and a half years.
Many companies and musicians have taken to Twitter to send condolences as well as share happy memories of the legendary drummer.