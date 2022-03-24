NEXSTAR– Russia launched a rocket into space on March 22 emblazoned with a ‘Z,’ the letter daubed on Russian military vehicles involved in the invasion of Ukraine, and which has been promoted by the Kremlin as a symbol of support for Russian troops.

The Soyuz rocket was launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in Russia’s northwest Arkhangelsk region and was carrying the Meridian-M communications satellite into orbit, according to Russia’s defense ministry.

Credit: Roscosmos via Storyful

The post by @mod_russia on Twitter said “🚀 Space rocket “Soyuz-2.1a” joined the action to support Russian military personnel #ForOurs !”

This comes a day before NATO reported an estimated 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed over the last four weeks in the war in Ukraine. According to the Associated Press, an anonymous senior NATO military official explained the estimate is based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released, and intelligence from open sources.

In an address to the Japanese Parliament Wednesday, President Zelenskyy told lawmakers thousands of Ukrainians, including 121 children, have been killed in the war. Later Wednesday the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Russian forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine according to the Biden administration.

“Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources. As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases,” Blinken said in a statement.

Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair and Professor of History LSUS Dr. Alexander Mikaberidze told KMSS’s Alexandra Meachum Russia has shut down television channels and tightly controls the Internet, causing the public to have little idea of the atrocities being committed next door to them. While the rest of the world is watching it in real-time.

Despite the media control, awareness is growing and acts of resistance are spreading in Russia. Antiwar marches have taken place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other cities across Russia. More than 15,000 people have been arrested during the Russian protests according to the OVD-Info rights group tracking political arrests.