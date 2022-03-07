WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) introduced a bipartisan bill with Republican Congressman Young Kim (CA-39) that aims to investigate whether China is helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The bill, known as The Direct Investigations on China, Take Action to Oppose Russia (DICTATOR) Act, would:

Require the Secretary of State and other U.S. officials to submit a report and brief to Congress on whether the government of, or entities associated with, the [People’s Republic of China (PRC)] have helped Russia evade sanctions imposed on Putin’s regime; and

Direct the State Department to develop a strategy to block future efforts by the PRC or associated entities to illegally help Russia evade those sanctions.

“As Russia’s unprovoked attack against Ukraine rages on, we need to continue working with our allies and partners to economically punish and isolate the Putin regime through sanctions and property seizure, but we need those punishments to stick,” Slotkin said in a press release. “The way Russia has cozied up to the Chinese in recent months is concerning, and we need to make sure China isn’t helping Putin and his cronies evade sanctions and, by extension, supporting this appalling, violent invasion of a sovereign country. The DICTATOR Act will make sure that the U.S. investigates whether Beijing is assisting Moscow and develops a clear strategy to block the Chinese government from helping Putin avoid the consequences of his actions.”

“While the United States, NATO allies and other nations have taken steps to hold Vladimir Putin accountable for his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and to provide support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their freedoms, silence and deference from the People’s Republic of China toward the Russian Federation cannot be ignored,” said Kim. “In today’s connected world, a threat to freedom anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere. The DICTATOR Act will ensure the U.S. sends a clear message to the PRC and CCP that any efforts to assist Russia in evading U.S.-imposed sanctions will not be tolerated and will be met with severe costs. As authoritarian regimes seek to spread influence and destroy any glimpse of freedom in their path, the United States must demonstrate leadership, unity and strength.”

Last week, Slotkin also introduced the American Energy for Europe Act, which she says would help wean Europe off of Russian oil and gas.