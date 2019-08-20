Suspects in pregnant teen’s killing in Germany go on trial

BERLIN (AP) — Two German men have gone on trial, accused of killing a pregnant teenager on the Baltic sea island of Usedom because they wanted to see someone die.

The 19-year-old defendant told a regional court in the northeastern city of Stralsund on Tuesday he and his 21-year-old co-defendant had talked about killing somebody and chose to the 18-year-old victim because she lived alone and it would be “easier.”

German news agency dpa reported that the younger defendant confessed in court to stabbing the young woman to death in the town of Zinnowitz in March before throwing her cellphone and the knife they’d used into the sea.

The men, whose names weren’t released for privacy reasons, were arrested a month later.

They could face life imprisonment if convicted of murder.