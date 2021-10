LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) --- A Lansing non-profit is changing the lives of those with breast cancer one grant at a time, and the community is helping them do it one decorated bras at a time.

The founders of "It's a Breast Thing" told 6 news they donate one thousand dollars each to more than a hundred people diagnosed with breast cancer. Every year people in the community decorate bras to raise money for their annual fundraiser.