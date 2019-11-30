The Latest: Merkel’s partners choose left-leaning leadership

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on leadership of Germany’s Social Democrats (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Members of Germany’s junior governing party have chosen Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Eskenn as its new co-leaders, a decision that raises new questions about the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government.

The left-leaning duo beat the rival team of Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Klara Geywitz in a runoff ballot of the Social Democrats’ members.

Results released Saturday showed that Scholz and Geywitz won 53% support. Their appointment still needs the formal approval of a party congress next week.

While Scholz and Geywitz favored staying in the “grand coalition” led by the center-right Merkel, Walter-Borjans and Esken have sounded much more skeptical and advocated changes to the coalition agreement.

Walter-Borjans is a former finance minister of Germany’s most populous state, while Esken is a federal lawmaker.

___

1:15 p.m.

