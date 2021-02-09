Tokyo Olympics face another problem because of its president

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2019 file photo Olympic Rings and a model of Misha the Bear Cub, the mascot of the Moscow 1980 Olympic Games, left, are seen in the yard of Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia. In the report detailing its decision to shorten Russia’s ban from the Olympics, the highest court in sports blasted that country’s leaders for engaging in “a cover up of the cover-up” in a desperate attempt to deny their culpability, but reduced the punishment nonetheless, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, file)

TOKYO (AP) – The postponed Tokyo Olympics have yet another problem besides the pandemic.

This time it’s the president of the local organizing committee.

Yoshiro Mori made derogatory comments about women in a meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee almost a week ago.

He was forced to apologize but calls for his resignation have continued and he’s the repeated topic of talk shows.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that its weekend poll showed almost 60% believe he is not qualified for the job.

Mori is an 83-year-old former prime minister who has headed the organizing committee since 2014. The Olympics are to open on July 23.