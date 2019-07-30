The U.S. Agency for International Development is providing more than $38 million in additional assistance to help end the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
The $38 million includes $15 million in new funding to the World Health Organization.
This additional assistance brings the total USAID funding for the response to Ebola to more than $136 million since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018.
The current outbreak of Ebola is the second largest ever recorded, according to USAID. As of July 22nd there are 2,592 confirmed and probable Ebola cases and at least 1,743 related deaths.
In addition, the United States is funding critical preparedness efforts in the neighboring countries of Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda.
U.S. announces more than $38 million to contain Ebola outbreak
