UK issues severe flood alerts as storm-swollen rivers surge

LONDON (WLNS) - The sun never sets on Britain's public service broadcaster for nearly a century, but new threats put a cloud on the media organizations future.

The British Broadcasting Corporation is in a fight for funding survival in the face of political hostility as well as increasing competition from digital platforms.

"The BBC is a great national asset; a diminished BBC is a weakened United Kingdom," said BBC Chairman David Clementi during a speech at the BBC's offices near Manchester.

The UK government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has launched an investigation into the TV license fee that raises the funds for the broadcaster.

The review comes after an election campaign in which both main political parties bashed the BBC's journalism as well as an increasing difficult relationship between Prime Minister Johnson and the media generally.

The BBC gets at least 75% of its budget from the roughly $4.78 billion it receives from the license fee. Every UK household that watches live broadcasts on any platform is required to pay roughly $206 every year. Though tens of thousands are prosecuted each year for not paying, only five people went to jail in 2018 for failing to pay the fee and ensuing fines, according to the BBC.

The rest comes from BBC licensing deals and commercial sales outside of the United Kingdom. An increase in pressure this year will be the BBC covering an estimated $324 million in free TV licenses for some people over the age of 75.

"There is a more existential risk to the BBC now than there has been in a very long time," Claire Enders, founder of the research firm Enders Analysis told CNN Business. "This is going to be some gun fight."

Additionally as the future of funding is called into question, the BBC is facing an ever bigger challenge from huge global digital rivals such as Netflix, Amazon and the Google-owned YouTube.

Announcing the investigation into the fee earlier this month last week, the UK government said the broadcasting landscape had changed significantly, and warned the BBC could face the fate of bankrupt video-rental store Blockbuster, which failed to spot the threat posed by Netflix.

The BBC began in 1922 as a radio service, and started charging a TV license fee in 1946 when television programming was reintroduced following its suspension during World War II. Including its famous World Service radio program, in operation since 1932, BBC content reaches 426 million people worldwide every week. Its website is one of the top digital news outlets in the world.

The first challenge for the broadcaster could come in 2022 — on the 100th anniversary of the BBC's founding — when the government could decriminalize failure to pay the license fee, turning it into a civil offense.

An even bigger disruption could come in 2027 when the BBC's Royal Charter — the contract with the government that determines how it is funded and run — is up for renewal. That will be the first year the license fee could be completely scrapped, an option government ministers have said they need to keep open.

According to government data, the film, TV and music sector contributed $27.6 billion to the UK economy in 2018, while the overall creative services industries brought in $143 billion. That's not far behind financial services, which contributed $171 billion to the UK economy in 2018.

Lord Michael Grade, who was chair of the BBC Board of Governors from 2004 to 2006 and then chair and CEO of commercial rival ITV from 2007 to 2009 says, beyond the commercial pressures, there's diplomacy at stake too, noting that the BBC's global reach in entertainment and news are an important aspect of Britain's "soft power" around the world.

"The public will not forgive any government that interferes with the independence of the BBC," said Lord Grade. "The BBC belongs to the people."