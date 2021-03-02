US men accused of helping Ghosn flee arrive in Japan

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn holds a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, as he launches an initiative to help Lebanon that is undergoing a severe economic and financial crisis, in Kaslik, north of Beirut, Lebanon. Two Americans suspected of helping Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan. Michael Taylor and his son Peter were handed over to Japanese custody on Monday, March 1, 2021 and were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

TOKYO (AP) – Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and flee to Lebanon in 2019 were extradited from the U.S. and have arrived in Tokyo.

Michael Taylor and his son, Peter, detained in a Boston jail since last May, were handed over to Japanese custody Monday.

Tokyo Deputy Prosecutor Hiroshi Yamamoto said the Taylors were arrested on suspicion of aiding a criminal, and will be held at a Tokyo detention center for questioning.

Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in 2018 and charged with under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust. He says he is innocent.