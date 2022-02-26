COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, people around the world are asking how they can help the country and those fleeing their homes.

The following is a list of organizations dedicated to helping Ukrainian refugees and those being impacted by the ongoing conflict. Descriptions have been collected via websites and social media accounts.

Staff members support includes emergency assistance such as food, water, and other essential items. Staff members also support hospitals and primary healthcare facilities, and repair water stations and support households to rehabilitate their damaged homes.

According to its Facebook page, Revive Soldiers Ukraine’s programs are mostly focused on medical rehabilitation as the reflection of the most urgent needs. Initiatives include assisting severely injured soldiers to receive medical help and rehabilitation in other countries, promoting cooperation between USA and Ukraine as to mutually beneficial social and economic programs in both countries, helping hospitals treat those wounded in ATO conflict by supplying emergency medical aid and supplies, supporting children and women in their right to a healthy living, satisfying housing needs to soldiers of Ukraine and their families.

Dedicated “to raising awareness about Ukraine in the US and throughout the world and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine. We work closely with non-profits and volunteers focused on helping Ukraine. We organize fundraisers, meetings with Ukrainian famous people, round tables discussions dedicated to Ukraine and Ukrainian culture and participate in various cultural events. Since December 2013 we have collected over $500,000 in donations.“

“For over 60 years, we have provided relief and recovery during and following conflicts and disasters. We also work alongside vulnerable communities on long-term programs to deliver lasting change. Christian values and humanitarian principles form the foundations of our work: bringing aid to people regardless of their religion, background, or political convictions at over 100 Projects in more than 20 countries.“

Activities “focus on fundraising events and raising awareness of the crisis in Ukraine by engaging individuals, organizations, private and government institutions ,and media in the United States of America. Receives and distributes donations, as well as food and medical supplies to refugees and people impacted by the invasion.”