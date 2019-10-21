Water deliveries cut for crammed Bosnia migrant camp

Migrants wait in line to receive supplies from the Red Cross at the Vucijak refugee camp outside Bihac, northwestern Bosnia, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Authorities in the town of Bihac on Monday stopped the delivery of water supplies to the Vucjak camp saying they want to draw attention to the problems in the camp set up on a former landfill and near mine fields from the 1992-95 war. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Bosnia have stopped supplying water to an overcrowded migrant camp criticized as unfit by international organizations in the country.

Authorities in the town of Bihac on Monday announced a crisis meeting to discuss what to do with the Vucjak tent camp hosting some 1,000 migrants who are trying to reach Western Europe.

Migrants have complained of poor conditions and lack of facilities in the camp amid fears of more problems as winter approaches.

Both the U.N. and EU missions in Bosnia have urged authorities to relocate the migrants from the camp set on a former landfill and near mine fields left over from the 1992-95 war.

Thousands of migrants have been stuck in northwestern Bosnia, straining the impoverished Balkan country.