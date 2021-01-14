World Health Organization arrives in China to study origin of Covid-19 virus

WUHAN, CHINA (CBS) – Officials with the World Health Organization have arrived in Wuhan, China in hopes to research the origin of the coronavirus.

According to China’s National Health Commission – the team has ten experts from ten different countries. They will spend two weeks interviewing people from research institutes and hospitals to find out where the virus came from.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China had approved the visit following consultations between the sides and called it an opportunity to “exchange views with Chinese scientists and medical experts on scientific cooperation on the tracing of the origin of the new coronavirus.”