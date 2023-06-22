JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Thursday the intersection of Page Avenue and Elm Avenue in Jackson will be closed to through traffic.

The closure will accommodate a sewer repair at the intersection, and the work is expected to take about two weeks, according to a statement from Assistant City Engineer Troy White.

Eastbound Page Avenue will be closed between Plymouth Street and Chester Street, while westbound traffic will stay open.

Elm Avenue will be closed between East Washington Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Advance warning and detour route signs will direct eastbound Page Avenue traffic around the construction zone.

Southbound and northbound Elm Avenue will also be marked with detour signs.

The closed sections of the streets will be open only for residents of homes within the work zone, as well as employees and patrons of businesses.