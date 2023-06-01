JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After an internal investigation, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office ruled that its deputies properly followed pursuit protocol in a chase that led to the death of a 15-year-old, MLive reports.

The chase on April 28 started when deputies began pursuing a speeding Jeep Wrangler. Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, but the Wrangler fled from police.

During the pursuit, the Wrangler rolled over several times before landing upright and continuing to speed away.

Video footage of the pursuit was captured by the pursuing deputy’s dash cam. (Warning: graphic content).

The incident led to the death of 15-year-old Jordan Jarrell and injuries to four other teenagers that were in the Wrangler.

MLive reports that the internal investigation was completed on May 23, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Hiller.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette also confirmed to MLive that the deputies followed the sheriff’s office’s procedures, but did not share the official vehicle pursuit policy.

“An internal investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office to determine if deputies were in compliance with departmental policy, which is standard procedure,” Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette told MLive. “The investigation determined that the deputies followed procedure in this instance.”

Two other investigations, a criminal investigation being undertaken by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and an accident investigation by the Michigan State Police, are still ongoing.