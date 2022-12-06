CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says an internal investigation is underway after a case with a rifle and handgun belonging to the department was found in the street.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy left their home and headed to work around 2:36 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. While they were driving to the sheriff’s office, some type of ‘tailgate malfunction’ occurred on the deputy’s truck and caused a case with a rifle and handgun to fall out.

When the deputy arrived at the sheriff’s office, they noticed the case was gone.

At that point, members of the department immediately planned a search and started back-tracking routes the officer had driven, but were unable to find it.

Around 4:15 p.m. a call was received from a person who found the missing case on Parker Road near Upton Road in Laingsburg, which is in Victor Township.

Undersheriff Mike Gute says an internal investigation is being conducted within the department and discipline will be determined.

“This was an accidental thing that should not have happened,” Gute said. “The department is thankful the citizen turned over the case, and that it didn’t get into the wrong hands.”