Investigation underway after reports of Chevy Bolt fires

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Government is investigating complaints that the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle can catch fire.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers nearly 78,000 Bolts made by General Motors from the 2017 through 2020 model years.

The agency says it has gotten three reports of fires that began under the rear seat while the cars were parked, and unattended.

One person suffered smoke inhalation. GM says it is cooperating with the investigation and is also looking into the issue. The probe could lead to a recall.