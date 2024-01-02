LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The investigations into two suspicious fires that happened over the holiday week continue.

While some in the community have voiced concern the two fires – the Diamondback Motorcycle Club building on Windsor Highway on Christmas morning and the Onondaga Tavern fire in the morning on New Year’s Eve –are connected, law enforcement tells 6 News they do not appear to any connection.

The fire that consumed the Onondaga Tavern, or the OT as locals called it, was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Crews from a dozen different local fire agencies participated in helping to put the fire out. The building, located at 5576 Oak St. in Onondaga, was a complete loss. It stood just steps from the Onondaga Fire Department.

The OT served as a staple of the community for over 120 years. It was a popular destination location for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth told 6 News on Monday the fire was “suspicious” and being investigated with the assistance of the Michigan State Police arson team.

The Diamondback Motorcycle Club had a fire on Christmas morning. Crews from Windsor Township Fire Department tell 6 News they received the call about 10:30 Christmas morning. Club members have told 6 News the inside of the building was a complete loss. Michigan State Police confirm they are investigating the blaze as a possible arson.

These two fires come after a string of arson attempts at a motorcycle club in Saginaw over the last several months. Law enforcement tells 6 News they believe the Saginaw fires are not connected to either the Windsor Township or Onondaga fires.

Law enforcement confirmed they are aware the Onondaga bar had some financial issues but the owner is not the focus of their investigation.

Officials were back on the scene Tuesday collecting additional evidence. They tell 6 News they have some leads they are investigating.

Community members are planning a candlelight vigil next week and have started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to support the owner and workers.