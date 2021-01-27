IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. Opposition to the Tokyo Olympics is growing with calls for a cancellation as virus cases rise in Japan. The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have already said another postponement is impossible, leaving cancellation, or going ahead, as the only options. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

TOKYO (AP) – Remember the word: Playbook. This is the rule book that the IOC and Tokyo organizers will roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the Olympics open in just under six months.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee are finally going public with their planning, hoping to push back against reports the Olympics will be canceled with Tokyo and much of Japan still under a state of emergency with COVID-19 cases rising.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.