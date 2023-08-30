LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Ionia County and Kent County after severe storms and seven tornadoes touched down across Michigan last week.

This is the second expansion of the state of emergency, originally declared by Whitmer for Monroe and Wayne counties on Aug. 25.

Eaton, Ingham and Livingston counties and the city of South Lyon were added to the state of emergency on Aug. 28.

“Today, I have expanded the state of emergency further to include two additional counties facing an extended recovery from the impacts of the powerful storms,” Whitmer said Wednesday.

“State resources are available for impacted communities dealing with clean-up efforts as they start to rebuild. This has been an extraordinary weather event, but we will get through it together.”

By declaring a state of emergency, Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated areas.

The declaration provides that the Michigan State Police and Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will coordinate state efforts.

For more information on how to prepare for emergency or disaster, visit MIREADY (michigan.gov).