Ionia Co. records 1st death related to COVID-19

Ionia County has reported its first death related to COVID-19.

According to a release from the Ionia County Health Department, the man was in his 70s and hospitalized when he died.

The statement went on to say that the patient’s age and other health issues were likely contributing factors.

COVID-19 can be mild for 80 percent of the population but can be much more severe for people with pre-existing health issues or those people who are older.

As of Monday, there are 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ionia County.

Statewide there are 17,221 confirmed cases and 727 deaths.