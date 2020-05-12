Ionia County Commissioners table decision on ICE Detention Center after public weighs in

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS)– Several Ionia County Commissioners said they were prepared to vote yes on a resolution to support an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detention Center that would be built in Ionia Township.

The site is a 106-acre field in Ionia County, according to an April 23 letter sent to county commissioners by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

After more than two hours of discussion and public comment Tuesday afternoon, the board moved to table the decision until their May 26th meeting.

Dozens of people spoke to the board during a zoom meeting Tuesday, expressing their opposition to the facility. Just one person spoke in support of the detention center during the public comment portion.

“I don’t see how this could do anything to improve Ionia,” one woman said during public comment.

One man, on the other hand, argued that bringing jobs and extra revenue to the county would be a good thing.

David Hodges, Chairman of the board said the facility would generate $350,000 in tax revenue a year for the township and between $850,000 and $950,000 a year for the county and would create 300-400 jobs.

After hearing comments from the public, the commissioners said they felt more information was needed before making a decision.

Hodges said even if the board voted no on the resolution, the facility could still be built even without the board’s approval.