Ionia County Democratic Party proposes resolution to ban firearms in State Capitol

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ionia County Democratic Party has proposed a resolution urging Michigan Capitol Commission members to ban firearms from the State Capitol grounds and in the Capitol.

Their proposal argued that the ban is necessary due to the threat the weapons pose to legislators inside the state Capitol.

The letter outlined several instances in which protesters gathered on the Capitol’s grounds with guns and entered the building armed, causing one state legislator to feel physically threatened by the violence.

The full proposal has been pasted below:

THE IONIA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S RESOLUTION URGING MICHIGAN CAPITOL COMMISSION MEMBERS AND STATE LEGISLATORS TO BAN FIREARMS FROM STATE CAPITOL GROUNDS AND IN THE CAPITOL

Whereas, in the last several weeks, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued executive orders requiring business closures and social-distancing practices as part of Michigan’s effort to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus;

Whereas, some Michiganders seek to challenge Governor Whitmer’s orders through protests on the state Capitol’s grounds and in the Capitol itself;

Whereas, the Ionia County Democratic Party is committed to supporting both the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment’s guarantee to peacefully protest public actions and its Second Amendment’s right for individuals to possess firearms;

Whereas, some of the angry protesters openly carried guns, including assaulttype rifles, on the Capitol’s grounds and into the Capitol itself, then attempting to barge onto the floor where Legislators meet;

Whereas, at least one state legislator felt so frightened about the possibility of physical violence from these gun-brandishing protesters that she wore a bulletproof vest ;

Whereas, the presence of firearms outside or inside public meetings where contentious issues may be debated or enacted can create a hostile atmosphere amounting to the physical intimidation of public officials performing their required duties;

Whereas, the Second Amendment does not require that individuals can use, possess and display firearms in all times, in any manner, and in all places where they wish;

Whereas, some states already bar bringing weapons into their Capitols and Ionia County currently has rules that prevent the general public from bringing firearms

and knives into the Ionia County Courthouse and other public buildings, including buildings where meetings of Ionia County’s Board of Commissioners are held.

Be It Resolved, the Ionia County Democratic Party urges Michigan Capitol Commission members and all state legislators whose jurisdictions cover all or part of Ionia County to support banning the possession of all firearms on the state Capitol’s grounds and in the Capitol building itself, except for duly authorized law