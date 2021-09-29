Ionia County Health Dept. lifts testing order in schools

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 17, the Ionia County Health Department issued an order regarding testing and quarantine requirements for schools. Today, that order is being rescinded.
Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen stated the health department would lose funding of core programs if it has any active emergency orders as of Oct. 1.
Core programs include immunizations, food inspections as well as hearing and vision screens.
To learn more about Ionia County COVID-19 public health oredrs, click here.