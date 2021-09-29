Ionia County Health Dept. lifts testing order in schools

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 17, the Ionia County Health Department issued an order regarding testing and quarantine requirements for schools. Today, that order is being rescinded.

Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen stated the health department would lose funding of core programs if it has any active emergency orders as of Oct. 1.

Core programs include immunizations, food inspections as well as hearing and vision screens.

To learn more about Ionia County COVID-19 public health oredrs, click here.