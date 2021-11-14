Ionia County Sheriff’s Office investigates a car crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—The Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a car crash that happened Saturday around 9:08 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a crash that involved one car, and the driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Gowen. He was traveling east on Fred Meijer Rail Trail near North Whites Bridge Road and 5 Mile Road in Otisco Township.

Authorities say the driver swerved to avoid a downed branch in the trail and lost control of the car striking a tree. They say speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash.

The driver and three other teenage passengers were transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.