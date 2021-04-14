Ionia County Sheriff’s office responds to car, farm vehicle crash

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department and the Saranac Fire Department responded to reports of a farm vehicle and car collision on the intersection of W Grand River and Morrison Lake Road.

A 93-year-old Saranac man driving southbound failed to yield to a large farm vehicle headed eastbound.

The farm vehicle was driven by a 29-year-old Lake Odessa man.

The 93-year-old was transported to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids for non-life threatening injuries.

The farm vehicle driver was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation, but the Sheriff’s office says it believes no drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident.