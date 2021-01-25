Ionia County Sheriff’s Office welcomes its newest K-9 Bafi

IOINIA, Mich. (WLNS) The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office welcomes it’s newest addition to the road patrol. K-9 Bafi started his tour of duty with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office at the end of 2020 and is partnered with Deputy David Robinson. Bafi is trained for search and rescue, building searches, drug searches, and article recovery.

Many people and businesses chipped in to support the county’s K-9 program including Meijer, Ruehs Garage, Buist Electric, and Antcilff Auto Parts and several local individuals. Each of which made generous donations to the K-9 program. Without their support, this valued service to the residents of Ionia County would not be possible.

If you would like more information about ICSO’s K-9 program, click here https://ioniacounty.org/public-safety/sheriff/