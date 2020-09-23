Ionia County will be sprayed for EEE tonight

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — Aerial spraying for Eastern Equine Encephalitis will occur in Ionia County tonight as long as the weather cooperates.
An EEE-positive deer has been identified in Ionia County, in addition to two horses. The spraying area will include parts of Orleans and Ronald Townships and is referred to on the map as Block “10-2.”
