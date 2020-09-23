Ionia County will be sprayed for EEE tonight

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist Nadja Reissen examines a mosquito in Salt Lake City. State and federal health officials are reporting a higher than usual number of deaths and illnesses from a rare, mosquito-borne virus this year. Eastern equine encephalitis has been diagnosed in a score of people in six states and several people have died so far this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Ionia County, Mich. (WLNS) — Aerial spraying for Eastern Equine Encephalitis will occur in Ionia County tonight as long as the weather cooperates.

An EEE-positive deer has been identified in Ionia County, in addition to two horses. The spraying area will include parts of Orleans and Ronald Townships and is referred to on the map as Block “10-2.”

