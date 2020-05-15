Ionia Free Fair 2020 Cancelled due to COVID-19

Ionia, Mich.(WLNS) – The Ionia Free Fair board of directors voted this week to cancel the 2020 Fair, citing concerns over the uncertainty of the COVID-19 crisis and the challenges of adhering to health, safety and social distancing guidelines.

“It was the toughest decision we’ve ever made as a board,” said Lisa Sanford, an Ionia veterinarian, and the Fair’s board president. “The Fair represents so much for our community – a sense of pride, an important and festive community gathering, an economic impact, and intergenerational fun for so many people. To see us have to cancel it this year when we would have celebrated our 105th Fair, just didn’t seem right, but ultimately we all knew it was the right thing to do.”

According to Sanford, the board has been deliberating the future of the Fair, including mapping out ways in which to still have a smaller version of it, for a few weeks. Ultimately, the board was left with no choice. “There were too many factors beyond our control that led us to make this decision.”

“Even if all current restrictions were lifted, we struggled with the fact that the Fair would have to take into account some sense of social distancing, and then the question of how to ensure that all the rides were being properly disinfected on a regular basis. These practices are all new to us, yet they have become the norm,” added Sanford. “The safety and health of our community were paramount in our decision.”

In its history, the Ionia Free Fair has not been canceled in its entirety since the last World War.

Recent statistics show that in recent years the Fair attracted more than 300,000 visitors over its ten days of operation. And, while the majority of those fairgoers were from Ionia and its immediate surrounding communities, visitor demographics showed that in recent years, between 40-45% were traveling from the Lansing area and West Michigan.

“Historically, for many Ionia residents, the Fair was their family vacation, and we’re talking extended families – aunts, uncles, grandparents,” said Kirk Wolthuis, acting Fair manager and vice-president of the Fair board. “But we are also aware that our appeal and attendance was growing.”

Wolthuis points to a recent event that featured local Ionia Free Fair vendors serving — in a drive-thru fashion — popular fair food at the fairgrounds, which drew people from as far as three hours away, as evidence of this appeal.

“As a board, we just didn’t think it was fair to any of our loyal fairgoers — from around the region — to delay making this tough decision any longer.”

The Ionia Free Fair is not alone in making the decision to cancel. Other large festivals and events have canceled in recent weeks, including among them the annual National Cherry Festival in Traverse City during the July 4th weekend.

Immediately following the vote to cancel, the Board began the tough task of putting the strategy together to plan for the 2021 Fair.

“We’ll be back in 2021, stronger, more vibrant and ready for a community-wide celebration that will more than make up for this year,” said Sanford.

Ionia Free Fair website: ioniafreefair.com

Ionia Free Fair Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/IoniaFreeFair/