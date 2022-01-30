Ionia K-9 dies due to illness

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ionia Dept. of Public Safety announced on Facebook the passing of a K-9 named Blocker who died after a short illness yesterday morning.

Blocker came to the department in 2014 and helped form the first K-9 team in the department’s history. He was known for his high work drive and being an excellent tracker.







In the memory of K-9 Blocker

Blocker worked with his officer Jennifer Skorka, his handle during his more than 7 years of service.

During his public service, he visited several classrooms and was loved by several children.