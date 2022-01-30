Ionia K-9 dies due to illness

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ionia Dept. of Public Safety announced on Facebook the passing of a K-9 named Blocker who died after a short illness yesterday morning.
Blocker came to the department in 2014 and helped form the first K-9 team in the department’s history. He was known for his high work drive and being an excellent tracker.
Blocker worked with his officer Jennifer Skorka, his handle during his more than 7 years of service.
During his public service, he visited several classrooms and was loved by several children.