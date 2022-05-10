IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Talk about being in the right place at the right time.

Around 7:55 p.m. on Monday, officers and Life EMS from the Ionia Department of Public Safety were at a home in Ionia Township for a medical call.

While they were there, a man who also lived in the Ionia Township home collapsed due to a heart attack.

Officer Keith Swanson began CPR on the man.

After two minutes, a pulse was detected and the man began breathing on his own. The man eventually sat up and was talking with medical personnel about the cardiac arrest.

The man was able to walk himself to the ambulance and was taken to Sparrow-Ionia Hospital, along with the original patient.

“This was outstanding work by Ionia DPS Officers and Life EMS, and the patient was fortunate that these crews were on scene at the time of his cardiac emergency,” the post concluded.