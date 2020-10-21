Ionia schools to go virtual for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo fifth grade teacher Lauren Furst leads an online class at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. Several DC charter schools have been doing in-person teaching for small groups of students. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ionia Public Schools is moving to a fully virtual model of instruction for two weeks starting Monday, Oct. 26.

The online classes run until Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Building administrators and staff will be in touch with students and parents regarding the new, virtual instruction.

The decision to move fully virtual is based on the number of Ionia Public School students and staff who are currently quarantined due to close contact exposure to people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, Ionia Public Schools had 38 students and 5 staff members quarantined due to close contact and two students and one staff that had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ionia County Health Department, none of the listed cases were the result of transmission at Ionia Public Schools.

Two days later, IPS has more than 100 students and 12 staff quarantined with six students and one staff member testing positive for COVID-19.