Iowans gather for first satellite caucus in Michigan

Ann Arbor, Mich. (WLNS)– For the first time in U.S. history, 87 satellite caucuses are making the Iowa caucus more accessible for Iowans who can’t make it to their local precincts.

Monday night, the Ann Arbor District Library served as the only satellite location in the Great Lakes State and dozens of people came out not only to participate but also observe the caucusing process.

The meeting was coordinated by Iowa resident Erica Blair who currently lives in Michigan.

“I’m glad that the Iowa Democratic Party is making some efforts to make the Iowa caucus more accessible to Iowans who are not located in Iowa currently. Personally, I think it would be really nice if we could just submit a ballot but I do appreciate that they are making this effort,” Blair said.

One of the people who participated was University of Michigan Senior, Alex Skillim.

“There were many Iowans in the room who were caucusing for the first time who had some questions about whether or not this was the best system to go with but I think that as long as we’re caucusing, having these kind of events is going to be a really important thing,” Skillim said.

The results of the 10-person satellite caucus in Ann Arbor showed Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were the preferred candidates.