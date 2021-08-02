Is it a summer cold, or COVID-19?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – You’re coughing, sneezing, and feel like you’ve been hit by a truck. Could it be a summer cold, or is it COVID-19?
According to experts, you’re not the only one asking that question.
“A runny nose, you get a mild cough, you get this sore throat, you may get a little bit of a body ache,” said Dr. John Grook, McLaren Greater Lansing infectious disease specialist
He says most of us will suffer from a severe cold this summer.
“One of the things that happened is that we have all been basically isolating, so over the last 15, 16 months we have had not many interactions. we look at what happened during the winter season we were really isolated, and so when common colds are usually floating on through, people weren’t getting exposed, and so now we don’t have immunity to these kinds of things,” said Brooks.
“Usually a cold doesn’t give you a fever, but often COVID will,” he said.
Common cold symptoms are: “a runny nose, you get a mild cough, you get this sore throat, you may get a little bit of a body ache,” he said.
“The common cold is passed around by a virus it causes inflammation in the respiratory tract, said Dr. Karen Kent Vangroder. She is Sparrow’s chief medical officer and says relaxed social distancing and mask mandates could have sparked the uptick of common cold cases this year.
“Take care of yourself, make sure you get good hydration, that you eat well. Covid or not,” said Brooks.
Both Dr. Brooks and Dr. Kent recommend avoiding contact with people, and Kent says even mild symptoms should be tested for COVID.