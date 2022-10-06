LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many are starting to think about holiday shopping, thankfully, we still have a little more time until holiday shopping hits in full force.

With soaring prices, now is the time to be saving for the holiday season.

Experts say toys cost nearly 3% more compared to last year.

Clothes, another popular gift, are about 5% more expensive.

Household items are up more than 10%.

These higher prices haven’t escaped retail giants like Amazon, Walmart and Target. so get ready for them to start targeting your dollars earlier than ever before.

In fact, Amazon will hold a new Prime-like event starting October 11 with holiday savings on thousands of brands.

Walmart says it’ll be offering even more deals this season and target is holding its annual “Deal Days” on October 6, almost a week earlier than last year.

Video game and console bundles, holiday gift sets and winter apparel will be better

priced later, so it’s smarter to hold off on those kinds of gifts for now.