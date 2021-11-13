Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal car crash

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies in Isabella County responded to a car crash this morning that has left one individual dead.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. this morning, officials arrived at an area near US127 and Pleasent Valley Road in Coe Township to find a 1999 Ford Expedition that had left the road on the expressway, rolling several times.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the crash after sustaining multiple injuries.

Any information about the driver’s identity has not yet been released, as deputies are still working to identify the individual.

Officials did find alcohol in the vehicle and it may have been a factor in the crash.