Isabella County Sheriff’s Department responds to fatal pedestrian crash in Union Twp

UNION TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car/pedestrian crash on Tuesday night.

The driver, a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant Man allegedly crashed into a 76-year-old Union Twp woman on Bamber Road at around 3:52 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the woman after the man’s truck veered off the roadway. The car’s driver told deputies that he ‘may had fallen asleep,’ drifting off the roadway and hitting the victim.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was taken to a local clinic for a check-up.

The Isabella Sheriff’s Office did not say if the driver would be charged with a crime.