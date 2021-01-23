Islamic Center of East Lansing helps feed the community

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Islamic Center of East Lansing gave trunk loads of food boxes to anyone who needed it.

They had 1,200 food boxes filled with milk, cheese, fruits and vegetables.

Batoul Bahloul was one of the many who helped load up cars with food boxes.

She said the center is always trying to find ways to help the community.

“It’s more difficult, you know, during COVID. But we’re still trying… you know… have that volunteer spirit,” Bahloul said.

She hoped these food boxes would help people keep their stomachs and wallets full.

“These groceries… I mean, they can save money elsewhere,” Bahloul said.

For anyone who didn’t have a car trunk to fill, the Islamic Center took the food to them.

“We’re also loading some food trucks, and we’re going around the community. We’ve gone to like apartment complexes where a lot of refugees live there. We’re just handing them out. We’re taking some to like the Allen Food Market, the City Rescue,” Bahloul said.

Families are leaving with more than just a box of food.

“It shows that our community cares about us and and that we matter… every single one of us,” Mustaf Abukar said.