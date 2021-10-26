“It feels very good,” Wharton Center welcomes in hundreds for opening night

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Wharton Center on Michigan State University’s campus turned its lights on once again.

Tonight was the first show since the Wharton Center closed its doors more than a year ago because of the pandemic.

But now, it’s up and running and many are excited about that.

“Over 30 years we’ve had season tickets and we’ve seen some wonderful performances and like I said we really missed it last year,” Angela Brown said.

The group taking center stage opening night was Ballet Hispánico, a dance company based out of New York.

“Thrilled that Wharton is finally opening again and opening with a dance concert,” Kate O’Neill said.

It’s a performance many said they’ve been waiting months for.

“It’s a big gap in our life quite frankly not to be here,” Rick Wiener said.

This is the first of a variety of shows coming to the Wharton Center, from Frozen to Hamilton. Public Relations Manager for the Wharton Center, Bob Hoffman, said things are a bit different with some COVID precautions in place.

“You have to wear masks inside, there are some shows that require vaccinations but it will clearly say on both the media release, the social media, our web pages for those shows,” Hoffman said.

While there are some changes to keep in mind, many said one thing that never changes is the feeling you get from sitting center stage taking in a show at the Wharton Center.

“Now we’re coming back and we’re stitching ourselves back together and we’re moving forward and people are excited about that,” Hoffman said.