‘It makes me optimistic’: Non-profits identified to help with advance peace initiative

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – As the violence continues here in Lansing, so do different plans to try and slow it.

Among those advance peace a measure we’ve been hearing about for some time, and it now appears just weeks away from beginning.

Advanced Peace is a national non-profit focused on ending retaliatory gun violence.

The process to bring it to Lansing began way back in 2019.

At one point last year, a non-profit had actually been recommended to run the initiative, but not enough places applied so the county reopened the bidding process.

Now there are two new recommended operators.

“Our committee is to recommend a partnership between P.R.A.Y and Peckham to be the local operators for the advanced peace project,” said Paige Bartkowiak, a policy analyst for the county.

If chosen by the county commission two weeks from Tuesday, they would have $280,000 to work within 2022.

Lansing mayor Andy Schor says he looks forward to when this is finalized, but says that’s not the end of the battle.

“Devon Moggan, who is the person who founded this who is from Lansing, but is now out in California told me it would take several months to a year,” Schor said. “You have to establish the program, establish ambassadors, make sure relationships are intact. But I’m happy the process is moving forward.”

What makes Advance Peace unique is the program identifies “the most lethal individual at the center of gun violence, they then provide them with 7-days-a-week mentoring and use street outreach programs.”

It also operates independently from law enforcement. Advance Peace relies heavily on face-to-face interaction, but even in the height of the pandemic in Sacramento in 2020, the group says it directly prevented 84 shootings.

Also this year, Lansing has added new police officers and re-opened youth centers. It’s a message we’ve heard before but it’s a plan more multi-faceted than ever

“We spent $300,000 and put it into prevention, we spent a quarter-million dollars for disruption, which is the Advanced Peace initiative. We added four police officers, we invest in our violent crime initiative,” Schor said. “It makes me optimistic that we can turn the tide on this and be leaders here in Lansing.”