“It makes me so happy,” Lansing girl gives away more than 200 Halloween costumes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Later today, kids will get dressed up in their Halloween costumes and go door to door trick-or-treating.

But not everyone can afford a brand new costume or a costume at all. 12-year-old, Neia Handy made sure more people in her community had one for free with a Halloween costume giveaway.

She said last year, her friend was planning a Halloween party, and Neia decided to collect costumes for it.

“Last year we collected over 100 costumes,” she said.

However, the costumes actually didn’t end up going for the party, but instead, Neia said to kids in need. It was such a hit, she decided to do it again this year.

“We had two drop-off locations this year. So some people put them in the drop-off buckets and then some people gave us money so we just went out and bought new costumes,” Neia said.

She said they more than doubled the number of costumes they had.

“Now we have over 200 costumes,” Neia said.

The costume giveaway was at Impact Church. Neia said a lot goes into this, but that it doesn’t feel like work.

“I like to go around with them and try and help them find the costumes. That’s fun,” she said.

Surprisingly, Neia said Halloween is not her favorite holiday.

“I like Christmas,” Neia said.

But, she wants to make sure it’s a day other kids can enjoy while wearing their favorite costume.

“It makes me so happy that they’re happy and that they have a costume and they can go out and trick-or-treat,” Neia said.

She said her goal is to give away more than 350 costumes next year.