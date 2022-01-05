“It was really quick surprisingly:” MSU fans attend first athletic game with new COVID rules

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tonight, thousands of fans made their way to the Breslin Center to cheer on the Michigan State University’s Men’s Basketball Team. With them, they had to bring a physical or digital copy of their vaccination card along with a photo ID.

It’s a part of the university’s new COVID policies for on-campus athletic and arts events.

Those who are not vaccinated had to bring their photo ID with a printed or photo of their negative COVID test. That test had to be taken within 72 hours of the event.

Some fans were worried that checking vaccine cards and test results would slow things down. But to their surprise, things moved along smoothly.

“We actually got here very early just to make up for the long lines and there was no lines at all,” said MSU fan, Tom Hobin.

Stephanie Davis agreed that things went easily for her.

“It was really quick surprisingly. I thought the line would be longer but they handled it really well,” Davis said.

These are new rules some, like Derek Laurain, said they are not bothered by.

“We just took a picture of it just put it on our phones and just came to the game,” Laurain said.

MSU fan, Tery Usiak said these new COVID rules might impact attendance at games.

“Some of my friends have mentioned that they may not be renewing their season tickets if it continues,” Usiak said.

Fans still must wear masks inside the building. For now, officials said COVID booster shots are not a requirement to attend these events.