‘It’s a morale booster’: Sparrow nurses “ecstatic” to have federal help arrive

Lansing, Mich. — Sparrow nurses were momentarily at a loss for words trying to describe what the arrival of federal workers meant in the ongoing battle against the pandemic.

“I was relieved and I was ecstatic,” said registered nurse India Williams.

“Especially on our night shift where we really have lost a lot of caregivers,” said fellow nurse Sara VanderLind Roberts. “You can feel the difference, everybody feels them here.”

Sparrow workers are breathing a long-deserved sigh of relief after finally getting some help to support the fight against covid-19.

“It is physically helpful to have more bodies on the floor, to help with patients, to care for our community,” began VanderLind Roberts, “but it’s also a morale booster.”

The federal workers arrived Saturday. They’ve now gone through orientation and are up to speed for the night shift Monday.

Williams says the help is very much needed.

“We’ve been pushing ourselves past our limits now for the last I would even argue few months,” she said. “I was ecstatic when I heard we were getting extra help and they would be staying for a full shift — I have even noticed a difference today actually.”

Monday also saw good news in terms of raw COVID numbers. Fewer than 10,000 cases were reported over the past 3 days For perspective, there were more than 100,000 in a week just last month.

But still, these health care workers know the battle is far from over.

On the 7th floor west unit at Sparrow Hospital, the main COVID unit since the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago every door was closed as 6 News toured the ward.

That’s because every room is still full of patients. Technically, one room was empty, but even that had another patient that was on its way.

The nurses watch the numbers daily and know omicron is starting to go down. But after the pattern they’ve seen, they’re not getting ahead of themselves

“It does feel hopeful but at the same time we’ve all been hopeful before,” VanderLind Roberts said. “So I’m cautiously optimistic.”

“I feel like right when I think the numbers are getting better….we just get hit with another influx of really sick patients,” Williams said. “So I still take every day one day at a time.”